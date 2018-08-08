Windermere In Top 10 For Wild Swimmers

So-called wild swimmers have ranked Lake Windermere in the top ten UK locations to take a dip.

A survey was done by a swimwear firm, who say the heatwave's led to safe open water swimming becoming more popular. Jeremy Laming, Founder of Selkie Swim, said about the findings: "Wild swimming is certainly becoming more popular in the UK, with people seeking a slightly more natural experience and adventure. The heatwave arriving in Great Britain has come as a bit of a surprise to us all; we're so used to rainy summers and grey days, that this prolonged period of sunshine has been a treat indeed! "There are so many benefits to outdoor, open water and wild swimming that you can't really appreciate until you've tried it yourself!"