Windermere In Top 10 For Wild Swimmers

8 August 2018, 06:15

Windermere

So-called wild swimmers have ranked Lake Windermere in the top ten UK locations to take a dip.

A survey was done by a swimwear firm, who say the heatwave's led to safe open water swimming becoming more popular. Jeremy Laming, Founder of Selkie Swim, said about the findings: "Wild swimming is certainly becoming more popular in the UK, with people seeking a slightly more natural experience and adventure. The heatwave arriving in Great Britain has come as a bit of a surprise to us all; we're so used to rainy summers and grey days, that this prolonged period of sunshine has been a treat indeed! "There are so many benefits to outdoor, open water and wild swimming that you can't really appreciate until you've tried it yourself!"

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cumbria Police

Car Wreck Used In Road Safety Campaign

Man due in court over death of rapper Incognito

7,000-year-old Maya remains found in Mexico

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News