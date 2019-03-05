Windermere Man Sentenced For Attacking Girlfriend

Jack Robin Jamieson admitted actual bodily harm

A man who attacked and injured his girlfriend at their Lake District home has been given a suspended prison term.

Jack Robin Jamieson, 27, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court for offending against Tiffany McDermott during the early hours of December 29 in Bowness-on-Windermere after they had spent a "child-free" night together.

At around 3am, Jamieson smashed Tiffany McDermott's mobile phone against a wall. He then "dragged her by the hair", threw her on to a floor and a bed, and then hit her "really hard across the face" Miss McDermott's injuries included a black eye, split lip and "bruises all over her body".

Jamieson admitted actual bodily harm assault and damaging property charges. Said to be "embarrassed" by his criminal conduct, he had told a probation officer: "I have learned my lesson. I never want to go through this again, or put my family through this."

After hearing the defendant was remorseful, and motivated to address his behaviour, Judge Peter Davies suspended a 15-month prison term for two years. Jamieson must complete 100 hours' unpaid work, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay Miss McDermott compensation.

Told the victim was just 4ft 11in tall and weighed six stones, Judge Davies said to Jamieson, of Claife Avenue, Windermere: "For you to become angry and violent and abusive towards her is inexcusable and cowardly."