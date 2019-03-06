Witness Appeal Over Lancaster Robbery

The 64 year old was attacked yesterday morning.

A 64-year-old man was robbed in Lancaster.

Sometime between 6am and 7am yesterday (Tuesday, March 5) the victim had walked through Langdale Road, Bulk Road and Parliament Street to withdraw some money from the cash machine at Sainsbury's supermarket.

As he returned along the same route, he was attacked from behind by a man and pushed over near Riverview Close.

The attacker took the victim's wallet before making off from the scene. The 64-year-old man was not seriously injured.

The offender is described as tall, of slim build, wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap.

Police are appealing for information in connection with the offence.

Det Sgt Paul Richardson, of Lancaster CID, said: "An investigation is underway following a robbery in Lancaster.

"A man has withdrawn some cash before being pushed to the ground and robbed. Thankfully he was not seriously injured but the incident has understandably left him very shocked.

"At this stage we do not know if the victim was followed before the offence, but we are appealing for anybody who may have seen the offender described, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area between 6am and 7am, to come forward.

"The route is well used by morning commuters who might have seen what happened. We would also encourage any drivers with dashboard mounted camera footage which may have recorded the offender or offence to contact us."