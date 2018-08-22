Witness Sought After Hit & Run

Police think a dog walker could hold vital clues after a hit and run in Lancaster.

Officers believe the woman will have seen two men running away from a blue Transit van yesterday afternoon.

A 21-year old woman's in hospital having been struck on Morecambe Road near Carlisle Bridge just after 3pm.

Det Insp Andy Ellis, of Lancaster Police, said: “We would like to speak to the woman dog walker as she may hold vital clues to help us identify the men who ran away.

“We would also urge the driver and passenger to hand themselves in.

“A young woman should be celebrating her 21st birthday tomorrow (Weds) but is in hospital with serious injuries.

“If anyone has any information which could help us identify these men, or the woman dog walker, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 0873 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.