Witness Sought After Hit & Run

22 August 2018, 07:10

Police launch witness appeal

Police think a dog walker could hold vital clues after a hit and run in Lancaster.

Officers believe the woman will have seen two men running away from a blue Transit van yesterday afternoon.

A 21-year old woman's in hospital having been struck on Morecambe Road near Carlisle Bridge just after 3pm.

Det Insp Andy Ellis, of Lancaster Police, said: “We would like to speak to the woman dog walker as she may hold vital clues to help us identify the men who ran away.

“We would also urge the driver and passenger to hand themselves in.

“A young woman should be celebrating her 21st birthday tomorrow (Weds) but is in hospital with serious injuries.

“If anyone has any information which could help us identify these men, or the woman dog walker, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 0873 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Facebook and Twitter ban over 900 accounts in bid to tackle fake news

People with criminal records urged to become magistrates

Laura Ashley profits fall by 98% to just £100k

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News