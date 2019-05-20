Witnesses Sought To Barrow Sex Attack

Cumbria Police is investigating a sex attack in Barrow.

It was reported in Barrow Park in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday).

The victim's a woman in her 20s.

Detectives want anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “I would like to thank the victim for her bravery in coming forward. We have specialist officers and detectives investigating this incident and they are actively following multiple lines of enquiry.

“There will be an increased patrol in the area for the foreseeable future whilst investigations are carried out.”