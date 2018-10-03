Woman Dies After Ambleside Motorcyle Crash

3 October 2018, 16:22

Police sign

Police are appealing for witnesses following an accident which has resulted in the death of a woman in her 70s.

The collision occurred on 30 September 2018 at approximately 10.30am on Wrynose Pass, Ambleside. 

The collision is between two motorcycles, both described as “Classic” motorcycles. One motorcycle collided with the rear of another. 

Initially, all parties appeared to be okay. But since then a 73-year-old woman who was a passenger on one of the motorcycles has died. 

Police are currently trying to establish the details of the other motorcycle rider involved and also anybody who may have witnessed the collision.

 

