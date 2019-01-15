Woman Murdered In Lancashire

40 year old Leanne Unsworth was found dead last night

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Burnley.

We were called by the Ambulance Service at just before 7:15pm last night (Monday, 14th January) after the body of 40-year-old Leanne Unsworth (pictured), 40, was found inside an address on Marlborough Street.



It is believed she suffered serious head injuries.

Det Ch Insp Zoe Russo from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with Leanne’s family and friends at this incredibly sad and difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and are on with a number of lines of enquiry.

“We currently believe this was a targeted attack and we have a team of officers working on tracing who was responsible for Leanne’s death.

“If you have any information or saw anyone in or around the area acting suspiciously, particularly between the hours of 5pm and 7pm, please get in touch.”