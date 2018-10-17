Woman Rescued After Falling 100ft

The 21 year old fell from Sharp Edge

A woman's been rescued after falling 100ft from Sharp Edge in the Lake District.

A passing doctor had seen the 21 year old fall but was unable to reach her.

Keswick Mountain Rescue Team, the Great North Air Ambulance Service and the Coastguard helicopter, which has winching capability, were mobilised.

GNAAS uplifted some team members closer to the casualty site to save time and they were quickly with her and able to assess her injuries which fortunately did not appear too serious.

A team rigged from above on the Edge and lowered an attendant with vac mat and Tryomont bag for extraction by the Coastguard helicopter which was standing by on Bannerdale Crags.