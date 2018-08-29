Woman Told To Stop Nuisance 999 Calls

A woman from Barrow's been ordered to stop wasting police time with nuisance 999 calls.

Louise Chambers made 29 non-emergency calls in less than a year.

The 29-year old's been given a Criminal Behaviour Order - if she breaches it she could go to jail.

The Cumbria force says her calls could be taking operators from real emergencies.

Sergeant Sara Seath said: “I am pleased with the outcome of this case. It has involved hard work from officers and it shows that antisocial and criminal behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Every nuisance or inappropriate 999 emergency call we receive ties up our resources and has the potential to delay our response to genuine emergencies. The actions of people like Chambers could have tragic consequences for people in genuine need of our help and I would like to thank to court for issuing the order.

“We have worked hard with our partners to try and prevent Chambers’ behaviour, some of which has included trying to support her. However, we have been left with no option but to apply for a CBO to tackle her persistent antisocial behaviour.”