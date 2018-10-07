Work Scheme Gets Awards Nod

A programme to help disabled or disadvantaged people into work in Kendal has been put up for an award.

The council's teamed up with Right2Work, which 'upcycles' unwanted furniture.

It's been nominated for a public service excellence prize.

Councillor Dyan Jones, Portfolio Holder for Environment, said: “We are delighted that the successful partnership between the council and Right2Work has been recognised in this way and shortlisted for a national award.

"This an innovative service which helps residents to dispose of items they no longer want, helps those with learning difficulties to gain valuable work skills and helps to reduce the impact on the environment.”

SLDC has been selected as a finalist in the Street Scene category of this year’s APSE Innovation Awards. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 18 October.