Yellow Weather Warning For Snow

The Met Office says we might see snow on the hills this afternoon (Friday).

There's a yellow weather warning in force for the Lake District and the Pennines.

Forecasters say up to 4cm of snow could fall on higher routes.

A statement from the Met Office read: "Hill snow could cause travel disruption across southern Scotland, northern England and the north Midlands on Friday afternoon and evening.

"Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"A band of rain, sleet and snow will move slowly eastwards across England and southern Scotland during Friday. There remains uncertainty in the extent of any snow, but there is the potential for 1-4 cm of snow to accumulate on some higher level routes, chiefly above 250 metres."