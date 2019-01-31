Careless driver jailed for killing Olympian's mum

A careless driver who killed the mother of Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman, in a crash on Deeside, has been jailed.

Liam Rosney crashed into Carol Boardman whilst she was out cycling in Connah's Quay in 2016.

Mold Crown Court heard, before the crash, Rosney had taken three phone calls, in his car which didn't have handsfree.

Matthew Curtis, prosecuting, said: "It's clear he was speaking to his wife on the telephone four seconds before the fatal collision and he was, we submit, still distracted by the telephone call and mobile telephone handset."

Rosney pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving just before his trial was due to start.

He's been sentenced to 30 weeks in prison and disqualified from driving for 18 and a half months.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said: "This was an accident which could have easily been prevented and your contribution to that accident is significant in as much as you were distracted, the distraction being as a result of you using your mobile phone before the actual collision.

"Any accident which results in someone losing their life is the most appalling tragedy, the more so when the deceased, as here, was well loved and, as I have indicated already, a pretty remarkable woman."

He told Rosney: "Although the consequences for you have and will be serious, they pale into insignificance when compared to that for the deceased's family and her wide circle of friends.

"There is absolutely nothing I can say today and absolutely no sentence that this court can pass that can go anywhere near reflecting the loss sustained by her family, cycling community and friends."

Sargeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit said: “This was sadly an unnecessary death caused by a man driving carelessly without any thought for the safety of those around him and our condolences are with the family and friends of Mrs Boardman.

"This case highlights the serious consequences of driving whilst distracted. Holding a driving licence brings with it a high degree of responsibility that should always be at the forefront of every driver’s mind.

"Mobile phones must not be used by drivers. They are a lethal distraction which, as this case sadly demonstrates, leads to untold misery.

"We hope that the awful consequences of this incident act as a warning to others about the dangers of driving irresponsibly."