Shocking CCTV shows man stamping seagull to death in Holyhead

A man has been fined for brutally killing a seagull at Holyhead train station.

Martin Maguire was caught on CCTV kicking and stamping on the bird in a shocking attack last summer.

Maguire followed the seagull down the platform last August and purposely trapped it in a corner.

The 52-year-old, of no fixed address, was found guilty of intentionally killing a wild bird at Caernarfon Magistrates' last year.

A member of staff at the station found the dead seagull with a broken neck and wing.

Maguire was eventually arrested by the British Transport Police after being spotted at Holyhead station in November.

Investigating Officer PC Harry Thompson said: "This was a mindless and violent attack on an innocent animal, who suffered a painful, unnecessary and cruel death at the hands of Maguire.

"It was also incredibly distressing for the member of staff who found the dead seagull, and then had to watch Maguire's attack in full on CCTV.

"I am pleased we were able to bring him before the courts as violence against anyone, including animals, will not be tolerated."

He was fined £180, plus £200 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.