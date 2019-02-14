Shocking CCTV shows man stamping seagull to death in Holyhead

14 February 2019, 16:08 | Updated: 14 February 2019, 18:09

Seagull attack in Holyhead

A man has been fined for brutally killing a seagull at Holyhead train station.

Martin Maguire was caught on CCTV kicking and stamping on the bird in a shocking attack last summer.

Maguire followed the seagull down the platform last August and purposely trapped it in a corner.

The 52-year-old, of no fixed address, was found guilty of intentionally killing a wild bird at Caernarfon Magistrates' last year.

A member of staff at the station found the dead seagull with a broken neck and wing.

Maguire was eventually arrested by the British Transport Police after being spotted at Holyhead station in November.

Investigating Officer PC Harry Thompson said: "This was a mindless and violent attack on an innocent animal, who suffered a painful, unnecessary and cruel death at the hands of Maguire.

"It was also incredibly distressing for the member of staff who found the dead seagull, and then had to watch Maguire's attack in full on CCTV.

"I am pleased we were able to bring him before the courts as violence against anyone, including animals, will not be tolerated."

He was fined £180, plus £200 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Energy giant Total to move UK trading jobs to Geneva

UK & World

GoCardless goes big with Salesforce Ventures investment

UK & World

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on meeting Daniel Craig, disguises and 'warm-weather' training

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News