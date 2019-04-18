Dad and son in a dingy rescued from a shipping lane off Welsh coast

18 April 2019, 09:09 | Updated: 18 April 2019, 12:11

Father and son rescued off Prestatyn

A lucky father and son have been rescued by the RNLI after rowing an inflatable dinghy into a busy shipping lane off the coast of north Wales.

The dad and his young son set off from Prestatyn to see the offshore wind farm.

However, they got into trouble near the Port of Mostyn, which is used by transfer boats travelling to the wind farm and the ferry that transports Airbus parts.

They were unable to paddle ashore because of the wind but people on the shore called the coastguard after the boat got lost in mist and fog.

The RNLI said the pair weren't equipped for a four-mile journey to the wind farm as they didn't have lifejackets, flares, or a means of calling for help.

Both of Rhyl's lifeboats were launched to search for the boat.

Martin Jones, Coxswain of Rhyl lifeboat station, said: "The two were very lucky to have been spotted from the shore by the public, struggling to make any progress.

"We thank these onlookers who correctly alerted the emergency services by dialling 999 and asking for the coastguard".

He added: "Where the casualties were located, was in the middle of the approach channel to Mostyn Docks.

"We are just so glad we were able to rescue and see them safely ashore."

