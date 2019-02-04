Driver jailed for killing nurse in Christmas hit-and-run

A dangerous driver has been jailed for killing a nurse in a hit-and-run in Gwynedd just days before Christmas.

Osian Hicks-Thomas crashed into Rebecca Louise on the A499 in Penrhos on 21st December last year.

He sped away from the scene and was later charged with causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving, drug driving, failing to stop following a collision and failing to report an accident.

The 20-year-old of West End in Criccieth has now been jailed for six years, after pleading guilty to causing Rebecca's death through dangerous driving.

He's also been banned from driving for 13 years and 6 months.

Rebecca worked as a nurse at Ysbyty Gwynedd.

Her family have paid tribute: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank the North Wales Police for their hard work and support during this horrendous ordeal.

“In our eyes, no sentence will ever measure up to the crime committed which resulted in the death of our beautiful Rebecca.

“However, such a short sentence for taking a life, and depriving a child of her mother, is an insult to Rebecca’s memory and has left us with a strong sense of injustice. This was not an accident but a despicable act of a selfish man who cruelly stole her future.

“After serving his short time in prison he will walk away a free man, while we as a family are sentenced to a lifetime of heartbreak, emptiness and loss without Rebecca. For us, our lives will never be the same.

“We would ask that we are allowed the time and privacy to grieve our loss during this difficult time.”

Sergeant Meurig Jones of the Roads Policing Unit said: "Our heartfelt condolences remain with the family and friends of Rebecca Louise at this incredibly difficult time.

"Osian Hicks-Thomas showed no regards for anybody else that night and his reckless actions tore an innocent woman away from her family and friends, and the fact that he fled the scene after fatally injuring Rebecca is appalling.

"Although he now has to face up to his actions no sentence can compensate for the loss of life and the distress caused. I hope the sentence handed down by the court sends a stark warning to anyone who takes the risk by driving under the influence of drink and drugs."