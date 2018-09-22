Flying Scotsman heads to North Wales

It's one of the most famous trains in the world and it's passing through North Wales today

It's leaving Crewe at 10:30 ten heading to Holyhead passing Prestatyn, and Colwyn Bay, before making its return journey.

Exact timings are not being made public to avoid overcrowding at stations

British Transport Police say as well as the danger from passing trains, the railway poses many threats to safety and anyone wanting to catch a glimpse of the iconic train should only do so from a safe and a publicly accessible area.