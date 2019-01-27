Glowstick sparks RNLI rescue off Anglesey coast

Lifeboat crews who were called to reports of a paddle boarder flashing an S.O.S signal off the coast of Anglesey discovered it was just a glow stick.

The coastguard at Holyhead received a report of an S.O.S. signal being flashed in the sea off Plas Menai on the Menai Straits.

But when volunteers from the Beaumaris RNLI arrived they found the paddle boarder was not in any difficulty.

They discovered the flashing light was a glow stick type torch that he was wearing.

The Bangor coastguard rescue team were also called out and the lifeboat remained at the scene until he reached the shore.