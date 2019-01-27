Glowstick sparks RNLI rescue off Anglesey coast

27 January 2019, 07:36 | Updated: 27 January 2019, 11:29

RNLI night time rescue

Lifeboat crews who were called to reports of a paddle boarder flashing an S.O.S signal off the coast of Anglesey discovered it was just a glow stick.

The coastguard at Holyhead received a report of an S.O.S. signal being flashed in the sea off Plas Menai on the Menai Straits.

But when volunteers from the Beaumaris RNLI arrived they found the paddle boarder was not in any difficulty.

They discovered the flashing light was a glow stick type torch that he was wearing.

The Bangor coastguard rescue team were also called out and the lifeboat remained at the scene until he reached the shore.

Latest News

See more Latest News

City broker Shore Capital in talks to buy rival Stockdale

UK & World

Man clings to speeding car for three miles in road rage row

UK & World

Police 'shocked' at car driven erratically with missing front tyre

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News