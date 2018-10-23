Gwynedd slate quarries could become World Heritage Site

Slate quarries in Gwynedd could join the likes of Stonehenge, and the Grand Canyon, by becoming World Heritage sites.

The landscape of north-west Wales, including the quarries, mines and villages, has been chosen as the UK's nomination for heritage status in 2019.

The decision will ultimately be made by the UN's cultural body Unesco next year.

The proposed World Heritage Site could include the Penrhyn Slate Quarry and Bethesda, the Ogwen Valley to Port Penrhyn and Ffestiniog.

Slate from Gwynedd is said to have "roofed the 19th century world" as the area was, at one point, the world's biggest slate exporter.

Michael Ellis, Minister for Arts, Heritage and Tourism, said: "Gwynedd's slate landscape is hugely important.

"Its vast quarries and mines have not only shaped the countryside of the region, but also countless buildings across the UK and the world.

"While the Unesco nomination process is very thorough, I believe this unique landscape would be a worthy addition to the list."

Lord Dafydd Wigley, who chaired the campaign to nominate the slate landscape, said: "If it gets accepted by the UNESCO committee, it will be of direct economic benefit to the slate communities.

"We shall now redouble our efforts to make it happen."

If the area becomes a World Heritage Site, it will join sites around the world including Venice and the Great Barrier Reef.

It would be the fourth heritage site in Wales, alongside Blaenavon, and the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.