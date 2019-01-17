Hitachi suspends work on new nuclear power station on Anglesey

Hitachi has confirmed it's going to suspend work on the new Wylfa nuclear power station on Anglesey.

The company says it has informed the UK Government of its decision not to continue.

Duncan Hawthorne, CEO of Horizon Nuclear Power said: "We have been in close discussions with the UK Government, in cooperation with the Government of Japan, on the financing and associated commercial arrangements for our project for some years now.

"I am very sorry to say that despite the best efforts of everyone involved we’ve not been able to reach an agreement to the satisfaction of all concerned.

"As a result we will be suspending the development of the Wylfa Newydd project until a solution can be found.

"Clearly this will have a significant impact for all involved with our project.

"We will look to minimise this as much as possible as we move into this next phase and we will begin consultation on the implications immediately with our staff who have shown extraordinary talent, resilience and determination to take this complex and exciting project to this stage."

Peter Hughes Unite Wales Regional Secretary said: "The future regeneration of the region has been based upon the bedrock that Wylfa Newydd would proceed.

“For that to now to be suspended is a hammer blow to the future prospects of some of most economically deprived communities in the whole of Wales.

“Although this decision has ultimately been made by Hitachi, the UK government must take a massive share of the blame.

"It has failed miserably to put its full weight behind this bid and to effectively advocate the case for Wylfa Newydd.

“Theresa May’s government is failing Wales at every turn.”