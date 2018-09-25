Man assaulted in A470 layby in unprovoked attack

Police are investigating what they've called a "nasty and unprovoked attack" on a man in a layby on the A470.

It happened about two miles north of Llanrwst between 9.20am and 9.45am on Monday.

The 39-year-old victim was parked in a white van in the layby when two males approached and attacked him.

Police say they drove off in a silver vehicle towards Glan Conwy.

Detective Inspector Simon Kneale of St Asaph CID said: "This was a particularly nasty and unprovoked attack which occurred on a busy road.

"The victim would have been easily seen from the road as he was wearing high visibility orange clothing.

"I would like to hear from anyone who was passing this area at the given time, and who may have witnessed an altercation.

"I would also ask that if you had a dashcam running and passed this area that you contact us on 101 or use the live webchat.

"Alternatively please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."