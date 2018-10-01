Man dies in hospital after Gwynedd crash

A man has died in hospital after a crash in Gwynedd last month.

Kieran Hall passed away in Stoke Hospital on the Thursday evening after his van crashed on the A548 in Mallwyd.

The 25-year-old from Staffordshire had two young daughters and has been called a "devoted father".

A family tribute said: "Kieran was the only child of Julie Hall.

"He was the devoted and adored father of two young daughters, Summer and Isabelle.

"He was considered to be a brother to all of his friends.

"A gentle compassionate man with a heart of gold.

"He will be greatly missed by family friends and colleagues."

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling along the A548 and who may have seen the white Sprinter van prior to the collision to contact us."

"Equally, we'd also like to speak to anybody who may have been travelling along the route around the time of the collision and who may have dash cam footage from their vehicles.

"Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101."