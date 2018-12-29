Man found dead on Snowdon on Christmas Eve

Mountain rescue teams have confirmed a man tragically died after falling on Snowdon on Christmas Eve.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team were called on Monday morning by a walker who was concerned someone may have been trapped in a rock fall below Bwlch y Saethau.

A coastguard rescue helicopter flew to the scene where the man was found dead.

Members of the team say the news is particularly tragic at Christmas.

A statement from Llanberis MRT said: "The winchman located the casualty and relayed the message that tragically, the casualty hasn’t survived the fall.