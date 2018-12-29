Man found dead on Snowdon on Christmas Eve
29 December 2018, 10:26 | Updated: 29 December 2018, 10:39
Mountain rescue teams have confirmed a man tragically died after falling on Snowdon on Christmas Eve.
Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team were called on Monday morning by a walker who was concerned someone may have been trapped in a rock fall below Bwlch y Saethau.
A coastguard rescue helicopter flew to the scene where the man was found dead.
Members of the team say the news is particularly tragic at Christmas.
A statement from Llanberis MRT said: "The winchman located the casualty and relayed the message that tragically, the casualty hasn’t survived the fall.
"The terrain proved quite technical with team members requiring ropes to secure everyone on scene and to move the casualty.
"Our condolences go to the family and friends of the casualty, at any time a tragic incident, more-so given the time of year.
"Our special thanks go to both crews of rescue 936 for their speed and commitment to what, at times, was a highly technical and dangerous rescue."
The Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team is a voluntary organisation who respond to those in need on Snowdon.