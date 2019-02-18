Man jailed for stabbing stranger in restaurant toilet

A man from Llandudno has been jailed for stabbing a man in an unprovoked attack at a family restaurant.

Dalton Morrissey attacked the victim with a steak knife in the toilets at Hickory's restaurant in Rhos-on-Sea last August.

Investigating officer DC Jayne Marsden at St Asaph CID said; "This was a horrendous and totally unprovoked attack upon a 32-year-old local man.

"While I am relieved his physical injuries have healed, he'll no doubt carry the mental scars for years to come."

Dalton, 26, appeared before Mold Crown Court and was jailed for wounding with intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm and possession of a bladed article.

He received a nine-year extended sentence with six in custody and three years on licence.

DC Marsden added: "Morrissey's sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence, which was aggravated by the use of a knife.

"Knives are capable of inflicting terrible injuries and those who carry and use them must accept they will go to prison.

"We will continue to work with our communities to make North Wales a safer place and our message is a simple one, never carry a knife or resort to violence.

"Think about the terrible consequences and impact it can have on the victim, their family the community and the offender, as in this case."