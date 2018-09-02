Motorbiker killed in Clocaenog Forest crash

A motorbiker has died after crashing with a rally car in North Wales.

Police were called to the crash in Clocaenog Forest, between Denbighshire and Conwy, around 10am on Saturday morning.

The 48-year-old motorcyclist, from the Merseyside area, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the rally car was airlifted to Stoke Hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger in the car was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sgt Raymond Williams of the Roads Policing Unit said: "Our sympathies go out to the family of the motorcyclist.

"Police Family Liaison officers are with the family and the coroner has been informed.

"The investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this collision and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area prior to the collision this morning.

"Anyone with information is asked to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101.

"Alternatively contact the Control Room via web chat."