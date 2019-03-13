Mum left baby to drown while she was on the phone

A woman from Flintshire has been jailed after one of her children drowned in the bath, while she was on the phone.

Sarah Morris left her daughter Rosie unsupervised in the water at her home in Holywell in 2015.

Her trial was told she'd been on the phone for 47-minutes and even went into another room for a cigarette.

When she returned, Rosie had toppled over into the water and was not breathing and the one-year-old died at Glan Clwyd hospital later that evening.

Morris, 35, was convicted of gross negligence manslaughter at Mold Crown Court and has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Rosie's grandmother said in a victim impact statement that her life, and that of her family, had changed forever.

"Rosie was wrapped in a white sheet with tubes coming out of her despite the fact that she was by then dead.

"The image of what I saw will be with me forever.

"I never thought my beautiful granddaughter would lose her life to total and utter negligence," she said.

Nicola Rees, of the CPS, said: "Sarah Morris had been made aware, on a number of occasions, of the dangers involved in bathing young children, but nevertheless, on this particular day, she chose to put her own needs above those of her children, resulting in Rosie’s tragic death from drowning.

"The family and friends of Rosie have been through a heart-breaking time and our sympathies are with them."

An NSPCC Cymru Wales spokesperson said: “Morris was responsible for keeping her baby daughter safe from harm but abandoned this, with horrific and tragic consequences for Rosie.

"Very young children are entirely reliant on adults to protect them and parents and carers must be aware of the dangers of leaving them unsupervised, particularly in situations where they could quickly be placed at risk."