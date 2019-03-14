No action against detectives over botched murder investigation

The police watchdog has said it won't take any action against officers from North Wales Police over a botched investigation into the murder of a school girl.

Janet Commins was killed in a brutal and sexually motivated attack in 1976, but the man who was originally jailed for her murder was later found to be innocent.

Noel Jones was completely cleared by Court of Appeal in January, but he alleged he had been pressured into making a false confession after being kept in a room for two days.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct investigated the allegations and found he had been detained for 19 hours, and signed his statement admitting the offence after five hours.

But the watchdog said there's no evidence North Wales Police officers breached the regulations of the time.

Regional Director Derrick Campbell, from the IOPC, said: "During our investigation, we were mindful that officers in the 1970s had considerably more leeway when questioning suspects.

"We also recognised that interviewing officers and witnesses more than 40 years after events would inevitably mean there were gaps in recollection.

"However, it was important for us to look at how this high-profile murder investigation was carried out for everyone concerned."