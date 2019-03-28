Welsh police boss calls for tougher sentences for paedophiles

The Police and Crime Commissioner in North Wales believes paedophiles are being given unduly lenient sentences.

It follows the case of a man from Prestatyn who escaped a prison sentence despite being caught with 300,000 child abuse images.

The case included pictures of children who were as young as six months, but the defendant received a 14-month suspended sentence and 200 hours of community service.

Commissioner Arfon Jones has written to the Attorney General saying it is alarming that only a quarter of people sentenced for making, distributing or publishing child sex abuse images in 2017 were sent to prison.

He said: "This was the latest in a series of cases whereby defendants who've committed offences are given what's perceived by members of the public to be unduly lenient sentences.

"Given the seriousness of such offending behaviour, I agree that such sentences do appear lenient and I have real concerns about some of the sentences given to paedophiles.

"Such offences are an abhorrence to our society and should be treated as so. The sentencing needs to be a deterrent. People need to realise that when they commit certain offences, the penalty will fit the crime.

"I understand that the punishment must fit the crime and there are an increasing number of indecent images offences that are not punished accordingly."

It follows outrage about the sentence for former Plaid Cymru AM Simon Thomas who received a suspended jail sentence for possessing indecent images of children.