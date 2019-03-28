Welsh police boss calls for tougher sentences for paedophiles

28 March 2019, 12:25 | Updated: 28 March 2019, 13:08

Online groomer child abuser

The Police and Crime Commissioner in North Wales believes paedophiles are being given unduly lenient sentences.

It follows the case of a man from Prestatyn who escaped a prison sentence despite being caught with 300,000 child abuse images.

The case included pictures of children who were as young as six months, but the defendant received a 14-month suspended sentence and 200 hours of community service.

Commissioner Arfon Jones has written to the Attorney General saying it is alarming that only a quarter of people sentenced for making, distributing or publishing child sex abuse images in 2017 were sent to prison.

He said: "This was the latest in a series of cases whereby defendants who've committed offences are given what's perceived by members of the public to be unduly lenient sentences.

"Given the seriousness of such offending behaviour, I agree that such sentences do appear lenient and I have real concerns about some of the sentences given to paedophiles.

"Such offences are an abhorrence to our society and should be treated as so. The sentencing needs to be a deterrent. People need to realise that when they commit certain offences, the penalty will fit the crime.

"I understand that the punishment must fit the crime and there are an increasing number of indecent images offences that are not punished accordingly."

It follows outrage about the sentence for former Plaid Cymru AM Simon Thomas who received a suspended jail sentence for possessing indecent images of children.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Check your ears for an eight-legged critter!

Horror as cause of woman's earache is confirmed as SPIDER living inside her ear

News

Chinese supplier steps into tussle for retailer LK Bennett

UK & World

Girl, 9, dies in shower electrocution - along with stepdad who came to her aid

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The flavour of green Haribo gummy bears has shocked viewers

The Chase viewers left REELING by the answer to a question about Haribo flavours

TV & Movies

The BAFTA TV Awards will take place in May

When are the BAFTAs on TV? Here’s how to watch the awards

TV & Movies

Want to reduce your child's screen time? Read on... (stock image)

Mum reveals genius hack for keeping kids off her phone... and it takes just seconds

Lifestyle

BAFTA 2019 nominees

Who’s nominated for a TV Bafta in 2019? Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal are among the favourites to win

TV & Movies

Lorraine Kelly admits she wears a bra overnight

Lorraine shocks fans by revealing she sleeps in her bra every night

TV & Movies

The BAFTAs return again thus year with a host of new nominees

TV Baftas 2019: Date, nominations and how to watch the awards

TV & Movies