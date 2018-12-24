Tributes after Rhyl lifeboat crew member dies suddenly

Tributes are being paid to a crew member of the Rhyl lifeboat who's died suddenly at the age of just 35.

The charity's volunteers say they're in shock after hearing Ben Hirst passed three days before Christmas.

He was affectionately nicknamed 'Ding-Dong' as one of the crew referred to him as 'Big Ben'.

In a tribute the RNLI have said he was a popular member of the Rhyl station, saying they wish to send their deepest sympathies to Ben's family.

"At a time when all should be celebrating, the station has been devastated at the news.

"One of the true gentle giants of this world, Ben would go out of his way to help anyone who asked. An ever-present character at the station, Ben will be sorely missed."

Ben had been a volunteer crew member on both the inshore and all-weather lifeboats at Rhyl for over four years.

He had previously been a finalist in the Wales' section of 'Britain's Strongest man' and was a well-known face in Rhyl.

Martin Jones, Coxswain at Rhyl RNLI said: "The station will be all the poorer now that Ben has gone.

"One of the true characters of the station, we will miss his sense of humour and gentle character".