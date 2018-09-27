Six arrested over cross-border drugs gang

27 September 2018, 13:11 | Updated: 27 September 2018, 13:29

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to trafficking Class A drugs into North Wales.

Five of the six suspects are from Merseyside and are being questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to sell the drugs in Deeside.

A man, two women, and a 16-year-old boy from Merseyside, and a teenage girl from Deeside are in custody in Wrexham. 

A 17-year-old-boy from Merseyside is also in custody in Yorkshire.

The arrests have taken place as part of "Operation Lake" which is targeting County Lines gangs.

The gangs using mobile phone lines to co-ordinate drug orders in different counties.

