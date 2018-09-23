Suspect arrested after "frightening" armed robbery attempt

23 September 2018, 09:26 | Updated: 23 September 2018, 10:28

North Wales Police have arrested a suspect over what's been called a "frightening" raid on a pharmacy in Prestatyn.

The attempted robbery happened around 2.30pm on Saturday when a man entered Pritchard's Pharmacy on Victoria Road.

He was carrying what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded staff fill a bag with money, but fled empty-handed.

No one was hurt, but police say they recovered a firearm nearby. 

A 32-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of attempted armed robbery and is in custody.

Supt Nick Evans said: "This was a frightening ordeal for the staff and thankfully no one was hurt. 

"Officers have recovered what is believed to have been the weapon used in a nearby area.

"I am appealing to anyone who has any information which may assist us to contact police on 101."

