Suspect charged over armed robbery attempt in Prestatyn

A man's been charged after what's been called a "frightening" raid on a pharmacy in Prestatyn.

The attempted robbery happened around 2.30pm on Saturday when a man entered Pritchard's Pharmacy on Victoria Road.

He was carrying what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded staff fill a bag with money, but fled empty-handed.

No one was hurt, but police say they recovered a firearm nearby.

David Norman, 32, was arrested on Sunday and has now been charged on suspicion of attempted robbery, and possession of an imitation firearm.

Supt Nick Evans said: "This was a frightening ordeal for the staff and thankfully no one was hurt."