Teen in court over Colwyn Bay school stabbing

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of stabbing a pupil at a high school in north Wales.

The teenager, who can't be named for legal reasons, was charged with attempted murder following the attack at Eirias High School in Colwyn Bay.

The school confirmed the victim was a Year 11 student and James Neary, prosecuting, said they had been knifed in the shoulder.

The boy is also accused of having a folding pocket knife at the school on Monday, when the attack allegedly occurred.

During a hearing in Llandudno, magistrates remanded the teenager in to youth detention until he appears at Mold Crown Court.

The headteacher at the school has issued a letter to parents assuring them it was an "isolated incident".

"Many parents have contacted the school to seek reassurance, I thank you for this, and offer my time freely to provide context, assurance and actions moving forward.

"I must emphasise to you that this was an isolated incident. As a reflective school however, we have taken the opportunity to carefully review our systems and prepare an action plan accordingly.

"In the meantime, the staff continue the business of teaching and learning, presenting quality lessons for your child and supporting all areas of progress.

"I would like to thank you as parents, in addition to community members, North Wales Police and Local Authority officers, for their support throughout; with the challenges our society faces it has never been more important for us to work together. "