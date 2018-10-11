Two men admit throwing a cat like a rugby ball in Rhyl

Warning - this video contains scenes of animal cruelty.

Two men, who threw a cat in to the air like a rugby ball in Rhyl, have avoided going to prison.

The pair filmed themselves laughing as one of them tossed the cat in to the air, saying "hope you've got nine lives".

Fortunately the cat survived, but their actions have been slammed by RSPCA Cymru.

Leanne Hardy from the charity said: "This was a cruel, dangerous and callous prank.

"The video footage will undoubtedly cause great shock and horror across North Wales.

Joshua Weir, 27, of Linden Drive, Prestatyn and Lewis Brereton, 26, of Bryntirion Avenue, Rhyl, both admitted causing the cat unnecessary suffering.

They were each given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for six months, by magistrates in Llandudno.

They were also banned from keeping animals for three years and ordered to pay £490 in costs each.

Leanne Hardy from the RSPCA added: "The individuals had zero regard for the animal's welfare, or the extreme damage this incident could caused the poor thing.

"It is horrendous that anyone would deem it acceptable to treat a living creature in such a way and do so for their own entertainment."