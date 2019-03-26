Welsh UKIP AM quits in protest at party becoming right-wing

North Wales AM Michelle Brown has left UKIP over concerns the party has become too right-wing.

She has expressed concerns about the party's leader Gerrard Batten inviting former EDL leader Tommy Robinson to a UKIP rally.

Explaining her reasons for leaving the party she said: "Since the sight of Neil Hamilton standing with Gerrard Batten, encouraging the odious Tommy Robinson into the UKIP fold against the wishes of the elected NEC, I feared the voice of reason was fading in UKIP.

"UKIP used to be the party of the forgotten, but at the most crucial time for Brexit, when UKIP should have been holding Westminster to account for trying to thwart the referendum result, the party has been instead discussing individual politicians' pet projects such as attacking Islam and abolishing the Welsh Assembly.

"I cannot remain in a group that is not only dysfunctional but is also determined to pursue a policy regarding devolution which runs counter to that principle."

Several other AMs have left the UKIP group in the Senedd over the last few years including Mandy Jones, Caroline Jones, Mark Reckless and Nathan Gill.

Gareth Bennett, leader of the UKIP group in the Welsh Assembly, has responded saying: "She should now do the honourable thing and resign her seat, as she urged Nathan Gill to do when he left the Group."

UKIP Leader Gerard Batten said: "Michelle Brown has got this spectacularly wrong.

"Tommy Robinson is not a member of the party, and he can only join if the members back his application in a national vote of the UKIP membership.



"While we are disappointed to lose a member, Michelle Brown proved herself to be singularly ineffective as a member of the Welsh Assembly or in assisting UKIP to build support in Wales."