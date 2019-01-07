Lifeboat warning after dog walker marooned by the tide in Llandudno

Welsh lifeboat crews have issued a warning after a dog walker had to be rescued off the coast of north Wales on New Year's Day.

RNLI crews were called after the woman got marooned by the tide on the sandbanks off the West Shore.

Llandudno's inshore lifeboat launched and rescued her from the rapidly incoming tide in cold and windy conditions.

On New Year's Day volunteers from @RNLI_Llandudno & @ConwyLifeboat launched after reports came in of a woman who had become marooned on a sandbank after walking her dog. With the tide still rising and failing light the lifeboats were quickly onscene and took her ashore. pic.twitter.com/FoOd1ZrS86 — RNLI (@RNLI) January 7, 2019

The woman was left cold and shocked but luckily brought back to shore safely.

RNLI crews have now issued a warning to people walking on the beach to check the tide times.

Captain Marcus Elliott, Llandudno Lifeboat Volunteer Operations Manager said: "I would urge everyone, whether local or not, to check tide times if they are planning to walk near the coast.

"Shorelines can be dangerous places and tide times can vary.

"In the past we’ve launched to numerous people who have been cut off by the tide.

"We’d recommend people always take a means of calling for help with them when visiting the coast."