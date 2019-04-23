Huge wildfire engulfs mountainside in Blaenau Ffestiniog

23 April 2019, 10:25 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 11:36

Blaenau Ffestiniog fire

Around 20 homes have been evacuated following a huge wildfire in Blaenau Ffestiniog.

The alarm was raised on Monday evening when flames were spotted at a slate quarry above the town.

People had to leave their homes in the early hours of the morning as fire crews spent the night tackling the blaze.

Sue Roberts was one of those who had to be evacuated and opened the doors of her cafe, De Niros, for people who had nowhere else to go.

She told us she's never seen a fire this bad before: "We got out and looked on to the mountainside and just saw flames going across the top.

"Blaenau Ffestiniog isn't exactly known for its dry weather so it was quite shocking to see such a big fire, and to see how quickly it spread."

Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts MP said: "‘I am grateful for the work of our dedicated firefighters, police and partner agencies who have been working throughout the night to keep the fire contained and support local residents, some of whom had to be evacuated from their homes.

"We are indebted to them for all their hard work during this challenging incident."

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service say there have been around 20 smaller wildfires since last Friday.

Kevin Jones, Community Safety Manager, said: “The number of incidents is relatively small but each has the potential to tie up resources and prevent us from attending other life-threatening incidents.

“During drier periods, fires involving grass, bracken and heather can develop very quickly, particularly in raised winds, resulting in fires getting out of control and spreading to neighbouring properties or forestry, with the need for the fire and rescue service to be called out to extinguish them.
 
"We are urging visitors to the countryside to take extra care when they are out and about and reduce the risk of fire.
 
"Make sure that any smoking materials are discarded and extinguished properly. If you are out camping, make sure you have permission to light campfire and barbecues and they are fully extinguished following their use."

