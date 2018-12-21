Murder suspect released after woman found dead on Anglesey

A man arrested on suspicion of murder on Anglesey has been released without charge.

The 63-year-old was arrested after a woman was found dead in a flat in Holyhead.

Police were initially treating the 52-year-old's body as suspicious but now say she died of natural causes.

Her body was discovered in a flat at Peibio Close on Thursday evening, and it's believed she died of natural causes.

Forensic teams have been at the flat as her death is still unexpected.

A North Wales Police statement said: "Police were made aware of the discovery on 20th December and the location is subject of an ongoing forensic examination.

"Following a Home Office post mortem examination that took place at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, North Wales Police are no longer treating the death as suspicious.

"A 63-year-old man, initially arrested on suspicion of murder, has now been released without charge.

"The family of the dead woman have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers."