Anniversary Of Teen Shooting

The family of Liverpool teenager James Meadows have released a tribute to him on the first anniversary of his death.

.His family said: "Although a year has passed, the hurt and pain still remains and is still as raw as the day James was killed; we are still as devastated and heartbroken as the day he was cruelly taken from us.



"There is a huge void in all our lives that can never be filled. We urge anyone who may be able to provide information to come forward and contact Crimestoppers or the investigation team directly. Any piece of information, however small, may assist the investigation.



"Although nothing will ever bring James back to us, we, as a family, seek the comfort that justice will bring."

To date eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder but to date nobody has been charged.



Detective Chief Inspector Ian Warlow said: "I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation to contact us.

"James’ family rightly want answers to what happened to him. We know that over time allegiances change and people move on and we would appeal to those people to get in touch and assist us with our enquiries.

"Criminals involved in gun crime have no regard for anyone else and I would urge the local community to come together to help us take a stand against the use of firearms and violence on our streets and report anything they saw or heard to us so we can take action."