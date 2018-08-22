Armed Police Seal Off House After Stabbing

An armed containment was put in place at flats in Tuebrook last night (Tuesday, 21 August 2018) after a 20-year-old man was stabbed during an argument inside one of the flats.

Officers were called to the flats on Clifton Road at about 6.35pm following reports of a stabbing. When they arrived the injured party was outside the flats and he was subsequently taken to hospital, where he received treatment for a superficial stab wound to his stomach. A containment was put on the property in case the offender was still inside, but when officers entered the flats the offender had already left.



Another man and a woman, who were in the flats, also suffered minor injuries during the argument with the offender.



Anyone who any information which could assist the investigation is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.