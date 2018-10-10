Boost For Mayor's Homeless Fund

Manchester Poet Tony Walsh has donated more than forty thousand pounds.

Tony Walsh has created a charity book and has donated £43,000 pounds of the profits made from the publication to the Mayor's homeless fund.

The money raised will go to Andy Burnham's homeless charity that's promising to provide a bed every night for those who are sleeping rough.

The donation has been handed over in Manchester city centre this morning to mark World Homeless Day.

Poet Walsh is well known for his famous 'This Is Place' piece that he used to honour the 22 victims of the Arena attack last year.