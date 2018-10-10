Boost For Mayor's Homeless Fund

10 October 2018, 15:52 | Updated: 10 October 2018, 16:14

World Homeless Day

Manchester Poet Tony Walsh has donated more than forty thousand pounds.

Tony Walsh has created a charity book and has donated £43,000 pounds of the profits made from the publication to the Mayor's homeless fund.

The money raised will go to Andy Burnham's homeless charity that's promising to provide a bed every night for those who are sleeping rough.

The donation has been handed over in Manchester city centre this morning to mark World Homeless Day.

Poet Walsh is well known for his famous 'This Is Place' piece that he used to honour the 22 victims of the Arena attack last year.

 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Seann Walsh 'deeply regrets' kissing Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo on rape allegation: Vegas incident was 'consensual in nature'

Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyer says allegation of rape is 'a complete fabrication'

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News