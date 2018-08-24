Four Held Over North West Drug Haul

Four people have been arrested by organised crime officers over a massive drugs seizure.

Officers from TITAN, the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, have arrested three men on suspicion of the supply of Class A & B controlled drugs.

Three men (two aged 49 years and one aged 50 years from Huyton) were arrested in Huyton and a fourth man, aged 51 from Huyton, was arrested in Rhyl, North Wales.

A large quantity of what are believed to be controlled drugs and approximately £13,000 in cash was also recovered by officers during the arrests.

All four men have been taken to a police station where they will be interviewed.