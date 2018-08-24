Four Held Over North West Drug Haul
24 August 2018, 06:16 | Updated: 24 August 2018, 06:18
Four people have been arrested by organised crime officers over a massive drugs seizure.
Officers from TITAN, the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, have arrested three men on suspicion of the supply of Class A & B controlled drugs.
Three men (two aged 49 years and one aged 50 years from Huyton) were arrested in Huyton and a fourth man, aged 51 from Huyton, was arrested in Rhyl, North Wales.
A large quantity of what are believed to be controlled drugs and approximately £13,000 in cash was also recovered by officers during the arrests.
All four men have been taken to a police station where they will be interviewed.