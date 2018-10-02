Police Chief Hands Out Awards

Police officers and police staff were recognised for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to serving the communities of Merseyside at an award ceremony.

Police officers and staff were joined by community leaders, volunteers and partner agency professionals who had also been nominated in recognition of the work they do alongside the police to prevent crime and protect communities.



Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, Andy Cooke QPM, was joined in presenting the awards to the winners by representatives of the 11 companies, or organisations, whose sponsorship of the awards night made the event possible.



Speaking after all 12 awards had been given out, Chief Constable Cooke said: “I would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners here tonight for their outstanding work in preventing crime, helping those in need across Merseyside, and keeping our communities safe. I am immensely proud to be the Chief Constable and delighted to see what you have all achieved.



“Putting our communities first is at the very heart of everything we do at Merseyside Police. From strategies to daily interaction with members of our communities, it drives us as a force. Tonight is a celebration of all the excellent work undertaken by our police officers, police staff, police community support officers, Specials, volunteers and partners who put our communities first on a daily basis."

Amongst the winners were the force’s Training Delivery team for the creation of their innovative stop search training programme and Band 1 West Investigations for their dedication to providing a quality service to the communities of Wirral.



Other winners included Constable Adam Williams as Police Officer of the Year and retired senior crown prosecutor Helen Morris for her work in securing justice for victims and their families for 31 years.



Merseyside’s Deputy Police Commissioner Cllr Emily Spurrell said: "The Chief Constable’s 'Community First Awards' are a fantastic opportunity to recognise and applaud the dedication, commitment and bravery of those who work around the clock, often in extraordinary circumstances, to keep our community safe.



"It was a truly humbling and inspirational evening. We heard remarkable stories of officers acting with great skill, compassion and courage, often putting their own well-being and safety in jeopardy to help others.



"I warmly congratulate all of this year’s winners and nominees and thank them for everything they have done, going that extra mile serving the people of Merseyside. Tonight’s ceremony was chance to show we appreciate everything they do."