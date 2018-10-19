Rochdale Mum needs £100,000 for life saving surgery

19 October 2018, 15:50 | Updated: 19 October 2018, 16:33

Ehlers Danlos Syndrome is causing Samantha's brain and spine to be crushed by the weight of her skull. It's causing damage to her heart, memory, pain and movement disorders and dislocating parts of her body every day. She's had to give up her career as a successful psychotherapist and needs carers.

Without surgery Samantha faces paralysis, organ failure and eventually death.

There are no surgeons in the UK who are trained to operate on Samantha, so her family needs to raise £150,000 to pay for surgery. 

They've so far raised around £13,000 of their £130,000 goal. 

The 31 year old told Heart "It's the difference between living or dying. It's the difference between my children having a mummy or not having a mummy. If i have this surgery yes my life will be different, I will be disabled but i can get back into my career, i can be a mum again"

You can donate to Samantha's page here https://uk.gofundme.com/save-samantha-neurosurgery

 

 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kyle Edmund into semi-finals of European Open

News

Russian woman charged with interfering in US midterm elections

News

Police ban hoodies and drill videos to disrupt gang activity in Essex town

News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News