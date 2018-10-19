Rochdale Mum needs £100,000 for life saving surgery

Ehlers Danlos Syndrome is causing Samantha's brain and spine to be crushed by the weight of her skull. It's causing damage to her heart, memory, pain and movement disorders and dislocating parts of her body every day. She's had to give up her career as a successful psychotherapist and needs carers.

Without surgery Samantha faces paralysis, organ failure and eventually death.

There are no surgeons in the UK who are trained to operate on Samantha, so her family needs to raise £150,000 to pay for surgery.

They've so far raised around £13,000 of their £130,000 goal.

The 31 year old told Heart "It's the difference between living or dying. It's the difference between my children having a mummy or not having a mummy. If i have this surgery yes my life will be different, I will be disabled but i can get back into my career, i can be a mum again"

You can donate to Samantha's page here https://uk.gofundme.com/save-samantha-neurosurgery