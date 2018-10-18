Roma Fan Cleared of GBH

18 October 2018, 16:12 | Updated: 18 October 2018, 16:16

A banner for Sean cox

A jury of six men and six women found Filippo Lombardi not guilty after deliberating for just under nine hours.

About half a dozen members of Sean Cox's family, including his wife Martina, sat in the public gallery at Preston Crown Court as the verdict was announced.
Three members of Lombardi's family were also in court.
He will be sentenced for a separate charge of violent disorder, which he admitted before the trial.

Lombardi has been jailed for three years for a charge of violent disorder which he had pleaded guilty to at a pre-trial hearing.
Recorder of Preston Judge Mark Brown said: "There is no doubt in my mind that your purpose was to cause a violent clash with the Liverpool fans and that's demonstrated vividly in film footage.
"The footage shows that you had an active role and your assertion in evidence and in your basis of plea that you were just looking for signs for away supporter sections and were suddenly confronted by Liverpool fans is, in my judgement, nonsense."

