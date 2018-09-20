Search Continues For Missing Student

The search is continuing for missing Southport student, Adam Seaton.

Adam, 20, a geography student at Edge Hill University, went missing from his home address in Melrose Avenue, Marshside, on Thursday 9 August.

Together with colleagues from the Coastguard and Mersey Fire and Rescue Service extensive open land and open water searches have been carried out in the Sefton area and CCTV, mobile phone and other enquiries have taken place.

When last seen Adam, who is 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes, was wearing a burgundy tracksuit top, black or white T-shirt, blue jeans and burgundy Puma trainers.

It is thought that Adam may have driven his mum’s red Ford Fiesta car to the RSPB car park on Marshside/Marine Drive during the afternoon or evening of Thursday 9th August.

Since his disappearance we have received unconfirmed sightings from different witnesses who said they believe they saw someone fitting Adam’s description around the time of his disappearance.



The first was sitting on sand hills with a second male close to the derelict Sand Factory, which is next to the RSPB car park in Marshside, in the day or so prior to him going missing. The second sighting was also with another male at the RSPB car park on Thursday 9th August.



Another witness believes that the red car Adam was driving was parked up in the RSPB car park next to a small black car containing two men, who are believed to be Polish and regular visitors to the car park.



Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness said: “I’d like to stress that these are all unconfirmed sightings of Adam but our enquiries remain ongoing and I would ask anyone who recognises themselves or believes they have seen or spoken to Adam, or anyone fitting his description, since Thursday 9th August, to contact us.



“I would also continue to appeal to anyone who may have dash-cam footage which captured Adam’s red Ford Fiesta in or around the RSPB car park to come forward.



“It has been an extremely distressing time for Adam’s family since his disappearance. They are very grateful to everyone who has helped in the search and publicised the appeals but ultimately they just want to see Adam home safe and well.



“I would ask anyone who can assist the investigation to contact us as a matter of urgency.”



Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact @missingpeople on 116 000.