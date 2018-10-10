Search For Missing Chorlton Mum

Mum of two Christina Rack has been missing from Chorlton for ten days.

It's thought she may have walked to the Ivy Green area of Chorlton into the woodlands.



She is described as 5ft 3ins tall, of medium build with blonde shoulder length hair.



Christina was last seen wearing a blue Fat Face parker coat with a beige fur hood, grey jeans and purple wellington boots.



Detective Inspector Gareth Davies, of GMP’s City of Manchester division, said: “It’s now been almost ten days since Christina was last seen and her family are desperately worried about her.



“We know that Christina left home without her medication and she might be acting out of character or come across as confused.



“It is likely she will require medical attention and we’re urging anyone that thinks they might have seen her over the last ten days, even if they aren’t sure whether it was her, to please let us know urgently.



“You can see the purple wellington boots that Christina was last seen wearing in the latest picture we have released. Please take a good look at the pictures and if you do see her, please get in touch so that we can reunite her with her family her miss her terribly.”