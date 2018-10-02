Tributes to Rochdale Crash Victim

Tributes have been paid to an 11-year-old girl who died when she was hit by a car outside her school in Greater Manchester.

The youngster was a member of Rochdale Olympic Gymnastics Club, which has set up a fundraising page in her memory.

A post on justgiving.com read: "We are a truly family orientated community amateur sports club.

"On Monday 1st October a dark cloud hung over Rochdale Olympic Gymnastics Club as we heard the shocking news that 11-year-old Marianne Haboc had been knocked down outside her school.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics and air ambulance she was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

"We, as a club, would like to purchase something that will stay with the club forever in memory of Marianne. We would also like to help the family in any way we can.

"We are all in shock and truly heartbroken with the loss of this young member of Rochdale Olympic Gymnastics Club."

On its Facebook page, the club added: "RIP little superstar. No words can describe how we all feel tonight. Fly high."

Marianne was a pupil at St Patrick's RC Primary School in Rochdale, which said on its website the community was "grieving".

The statement added: "We will maintain a normal routine as far as possible. We have staff and professionals in school and encourage all parents to send their children into school today."

Police inquiries continue.