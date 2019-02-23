Violence in Salford

Two men are badly injured after a violent clash in Salford this morning.

Five men got out of a Land Rover after deliberately driving into a stolen Vectra, they then set it on fire.

A 22 and 24 year old man were taken to hospital.

Road closures are in place

Detective Superintendent Neil Jones, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “This is a shocking incident which has left two men with life changing injuries; one after being assaulted and the other after being hit by a stolen car.

“Although it happened in the early hours of the morning, it did take place on a busy road so we believe there may be a number of witnesses who potentially hold information about the incident or the moments leading up to it.

“I would like to appeal to these people to please come forward and tell us what they know. It may seem like only the smallest detail but it could be important information that we need for our investigation.

“If you have any information that you believe can assist us, then I would urge you to please come forward.”