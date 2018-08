Wolves gear up for Wembley

Warrington face the Catalan Dragons.



Rugby league's Challenge Cup could be won by a non-British team later for the first time ever.

The Catalan Dragons look to make history when they take on Warrington in the final at Wembley.

The Wolves are attempting to lift the trophy for a ninth time.

Warrington prop Chris Hill says they'll be going out to enjoy this afternoon's rugby league Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

Head coach Steve Price says he's in no doubt they're up for the occasion.