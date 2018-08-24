Huge spiders 'fattened up during the heatwave' set to invade homes

Spiders are embracing their curves this year after feasting on the swarms of flies that invaded the UK.

THE UK could experience the biggest spider infestation in recent memory this year.

After the fly invasion this summer, spiders across the country have been overindulging and will be looking chunkier than usual this autumn.

As the heatwave is set to continue throughout September, our eight-legged friends will be looking to crawl inside for somewhere cooler to rest.

So if you're leaving your windows open for a breeze, don't be surprised to find some fat spiders in your bathtub.

Spiders in the UK will be fatter this winter after feasting on the fly invasion (Credit - GETTY)

If you're scared of spiders then the bad news doesn't end there - as a new species of the critters have been found in the UK for the first time and these fellas can leap six feet into the air.

The Sibianor Larae species was spotted in the Holcroft Moss Nature Reserve in Warrington, Cheshire. It's since ben confirmed as the first recognised sighting of the rare spider.

It's dinner time for one lucky spider (Credit - GETTY)

But it's thought that the critters have been living in hiding in British countryside for thousands of years.

A spokesperson for the Cheshire Wildlife Trust told The Independent: "A number of rare bog spiders were also discovered during the surveys, including the jumping spider Heliophanus damp, making it the only site in England where this has been recorded."